AWS Video: Informatica: How to Get the Most out of Amazon Redshift

Ron from Informatica describes how customers can leverage Informatica Cloud to fully automate the process of loading data into their Amazon Redshift data warehouse, using both ETL and ELT (Extract, Load, and Transform) techniques. Ron describes how the architecture of Informatica allows customers to achieve the best possible data load and query performance, while protecting sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) through advanced data masking techniques.

