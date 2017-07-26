AWS Video: How to Plan a Migration to AWS: The Cox Automotive Story
Are you finding it challenging to plan your cloud migration without an understanding of the inner workings of your current IT environment?
CloudHealth Migration Assessment simplifies the process of migrating assets from your data centers to the AWS Cloud by analyzing usage and performance of on-premises workloads. CloudHealth then makes recommendations on instance types, region, reservations, and associated projected costs for those workloads.
Join the upcoming webinar with CloudHealth Technologies, Cox Automotive, and AWS to learn how Cox Automotive was able to efficiently model their workloads for migration and optimize their infrastructure once they were running on the cloud. Post migration, Cox was able to further leverage CloudHealth to automate programmatically and optimize cost and performance of AWS services including Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS, and Amazon EBS.
Learn more at http://amzn.to/2gXV8x0.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]
Share this:
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper