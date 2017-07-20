AWS Video: How Retail Insights, LLC Used Alert Logic to Meet Compliance Mandates and Enhance Security on #AWS

Retail Insights, LLC lacked sufficient visibility into their AWS environment and were relying on third party developers to build their web applications. To gain a better understanding of their security posture, they sought out a security solution that would provide total visibility into their apps and environment. Additionally, a new business opportunity arose that required Retail Insights to demonstrate how they would meet HIPAA compliance for PII data. Alert Logic helped Retail Insights by not only helping them gain visibility into their AWS environment, but providing a comprehensive security solution that protected several layers of the application stack with a team of security experts actively monitoring and protecting them from threats.

