AWS Video: GuavaPass Case Study for On-Demand Web Application on AWS

GuavaPass is an online platform offering curated fitness classes on-demand at premium fitness studios across 11 cities in Asia. The company has been able to scale and double its revenue generating user base since using AWS, utilising services such as Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), OpsWorks and Elasticache.

Amazon RDS provides a cost-efficient and resizable capacity while automating time-consuming administration tasks.

Additionally, Amazon ElastiCache is a web service that allows easy deployment, operation and scalability of an in-memory data store or cache in the cloud.

Learn more about about Amazon RDS at: http://amzn.to/2vzguDA

Learn more about about Amazon ElastiCache at: http://amzn.to/2tcxsa3

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).