AWS Video: GuavaPass Case Study for On-Demand Web Application on AWS
GuavaPass is an online platform offering curated fitness classes on-demand at premium fitness studios across 11 cities in Asia. The company has been able to scale and double its revenue generating user base since using AWS, utilising services such as Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), OpsWorks and Elasticache.
Amazon RDS provides a cost-efficient and resizable capacity while automating time-consuming administration tasks.
Additionally, Amazon ElastiCache is a web service that allows easy deployment, operation and scalability of an in-memory data store or cache in the cloud.
Learn more about about Amazon RDS at: http://amzn.to/2vzguDA
Learn more about about Amazon ElastiCache at: http://amzn.to/2tcxsa3
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads. While most of us are familiar […]
Share this:
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper