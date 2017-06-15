AWS Video: Exploring the Business Use Cases for Amazon Machine Learning

Machine learning has been used to provide more accurate predictions than hardcoded business logic using available data. For our customers, Amazon Machine Learning is being used from helping restaurant owners, as with Upserve, to determine the right staffing level on a night; to providing more accurate cost estimates in the insurance industry, as with BuildFax. In this tech talk, we’ll cover the basics of how to get started with Amazon Machine Learning, and go through an example of how to perform real-time classification of log data using Amazon Machine Learning.

Learning Objectives:

Learn how to integrate Amazon Machine Learning with applications – Learn how to train a model using Amazon Machine Learning

Learn how to process semi-structured log data in real-time with Amazon Machine Learning

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).