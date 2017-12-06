AWS Video: Deploying Business Analytics at Enterprise Scale

One of the biggest trade-offs customers usually make when it comes to deploying BI solutions at scale is agility vs. governance. Large scale BI implementations with the right governance structure can take months to design and deploy. In this session, you will learn how you can avoid making this trade-off using Amazon QuickSight. Attend this session and learn how to deploy Amazon QuickSight to thousands of users using Active Directory and Federated SSO, securely access your data sources in Amazon VPCs or on-premises, build data marts with SPICE that can be made available to large audience for ad-hoc analysis, control access to your data sources, implement row-level security, share and publish dashboards with groups, create scheduled email reports, and audit access to your data.

Learning Objectives:

– Deploy business analytics to thousands of users using Active Directory and Federated SSO

– Securely access data sources in Amazon VPCs or on-premises and build data marts with SPICE

– Control access to your data sources, implement row-level security, and audit access to your data

Learn more: https://quicksight.aws/

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).