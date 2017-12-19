AWS Video: Deep Dive on New Amazon EC2 Instances and Virtualization Technologies

Over the last 11 years, the Amazon EC2 virtualization platform has quietly evolved to take advantage of unique hardware and silicon, an accelerated network and storage architecture, and with the launch of C5 Instances, a bespoke hypervisor to deliver the maximum amount of resources and performance to instances. Come to this deep dive to get a behind the scenes look at how our virtualization stack has evolved, including a peak at how our latest generation platform works under the covers.

Learning Objectives:

– Learn about the evolution of the Amazon EC2 virtualization stack

– Understand how the latest generation platform works under the covers

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).