AWS Video: Cloud Backup & Recovery Options with AWS Partner Solutions

Backup and recovery is a great first step to reducing physical datacenter infrastructure with the cloud, but it is tough to understand the various models for on-prem, hybrid and cloud-based data. This tech talk will discuss multiple hybrid cloud data protection approaches, including backup partner solution demonstrations. You will also learn how to protect in-cloud workloads using AWS Technology Partner backup solutions, as well as the differences between cloud backup and archive use cases.

Learning Objectives:

Learn how to use AWS and partner solutions to quickly and easily protect on-premises applications

Understand how AWS Technology Partners can enhance native protection mechanisms

Learn how storage gateways from AWS and Technology Partners can help you establish a hybrid cloud approach quickly

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).