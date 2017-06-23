AWS Video: Cloud Backup & Recovery Options with AWS Partner Solutions
Backup and recovery is a great first step to reducing physical datacenter infrastructure with the cloud, but it is tough to understand the various models for on-prem, hybrid and cloud-based data. This tech talk will discuss multiple hybrid cloud data protection approaches, including backup partner solution demonstrations. You will also learn how to protect in-cloud workloads using AWS Technology Partner backup solutions, as well as the differences between cloud backup and archive use cases.
Learning Objectives:
- Learn how to use AWS and partner solutions to quickly and easily protect on-premises applications
- Understand how AWS Technology Partners can enhance native protection mechanisms
- Learn how storage gateways from AWS and Technology Partners can help you establish a hybrid cloud approach quickly
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published