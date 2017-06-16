AWS Video: Building Big Data Applications with Serverless Architectures

Building data processing applications is challenging and time-consuming, and often requires specialized expertise to deploy and operate. With serverless computing, you can perform real-time stream processing of multiple data types without needing to spin up servers or install software, allowing you to deploy big data applications quickly and more easily. Come learn how you can use AWS Lambda with Amazon Kinesis to analyze streaming data in real-time and then store the results in a managed NoSQL database such as Amazon DynamoDB. You’ll learn tips and tricks for doing in-line processing, data manipulation, and even distributed MapReduce on large data sets.

Learning Objectives:

Use cases and best practices for serverless big data applications

Leverage AWS technologies such as AWS Lambda and Amazon Kinesis

Learn to perform ETL, event processing, ad-hoc analysis, real-time processing, and MapReduce with serverless

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).