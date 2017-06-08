Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

Many businesses have a large portfolio of existing applications running on-premises today and are interested in moving those workloads to AWS in order to achieve cost savings and enable business agility. Planning a large-scale migration to the cloud takes time and effort, as well as expertise and tools to ensure success along the way. AWS has developed a framework to help customers plan and execute large-scale migration programs, consisting of a comprehensive methodology, a set of tools, and partners with deep subject expertise. In this tech talk, you will learn about foundational milestones to achieve in your migration journey, how to analyze your application portfolio, plan and execute your migration project, and enable your organization to operate on the cloud. This framework leverages our experiences and best practices in assisting organization around the world with their migration programs.

Learning Objectives:

Understand what encompasses a large-scale migration and the key business drivers for this change

Learn the stages of adopting the AWS Cloud and key activities to complete before considering a large-scale migration

Learn how to analyze your application portfolio and classify it against common migration patterns

Discover the tools and techniques to help streamline your migration activities

Learn program management and governance techniques to ensure success

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).