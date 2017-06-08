Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video
Many businesses have a large portfolio of existing applications running on-premises today and are interested in moving those workloads to AWS in order to achieve cost savings and enable business agility. Planning a large-scale migration to the cloud takes time and effort, as well as expertise and tools to ensure success along the way. AWS has developed a framework to help customers plan and execute large-scale migration programs, consisting of a comprehensive methodology, a set of tools, and partners with deep subject expertise. In this tech talk, you will learn about foundational milestones to achieve in your migration journey, how to analyze your application portfolio, plan and execute your migration project, and enable your organization to operate on the cloud. This framework leverages our experiences and best practices in assisting organization around the world with their migration programs.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand what encompasses a large-scale migration and the key business drivers for this change
- Learn the stages of adopting the AWS Cloud and key activities to complete before considering a large-scale migration
- Learn how to analyze your application portfolio and classify it against common migration patterns
- Discover the tools and techniques to help streamline your migration activities
- Learn program management and governance techniques to ensure success
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper