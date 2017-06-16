AWS Video: Batch Processing with Containers on AWS
Batch processing is useful when you need to periodically analyze large amounts of data, but configuring and scaling a cluster of virtual machines to process complex batch jobs can be difficult. Containers provide a great solution for running batch jobs by providing easily managed, scalable, and portable code environments.
In this tech talk, we’ll show you how to use containers on AWS for batch processing jobs that can scale quickly and cost-effectively. We’ll discuss AWS Batch, our fully managed batch-processing service, and show you how to architect your own batch processing service using the Amazon EC2 Container Service. We’ll also discuss best practices for ensuring efficient and opportunistic scheduling, fine-grained monitoring, compute resource auto-scaling, and security for your batch jobs.
Learning Objectives:
- Learn about the options for running batch workloads on AWS
- Learn how to architect a containerized batch processing service on Amazon ECS
- Learn best practices for optimizing and scaling complex batch workload requirements
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published