AWS Video: AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory Now Supports Additional Domain Controllers
You can now scale out your directory managed by AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory by deploying additional domain controllers. Deploying additional domain controllers helps to improve the performance of your managed directory and support a greater number of Active Directory requests from your AWS Cloud workloads.
Learn more at http://amzn.to/2tNTov2.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
