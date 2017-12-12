AWS Video: Autodesk’s Brian Mathews on Envisioning the Future with Generative Design and the Power of AWS

Brian Mathews, VP of Platform Engineering at Autodesk, demonstrates the power of generative design, which mimics nature’s evolutionary approach to design using cloud computing to explore all the possible permutations of a solution quickly. Autodesk relies on high performance computing on AWS to scale its solutions.

