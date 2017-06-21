Home Videos AWS Video: An Overview of AI on the AWS Platform

AWS Video: An Overview of AI on the AWS Platform

0
  prev
0

AWS offers a family of intelligent services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies to address your different use cases and needs. For developers looking to add managed AI services to their applications, AWS brings natural language understanding (NLU) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with Amazon Lex, visual search and image recognition with Amazon Rekognition, text-to-speech (TTS) with Amazon Polly, and developer-focused machine learning with Amazon Machine Learning. For more in-depth deep learning applications, the AWS Deep Learning AMI lets you run deep learning in the cloud, at any scale. Launch instances of the AMI, pre-installed with open source deep learning engines (Apache MXNet, TensorFlow, Caffe, Theano, Torch and Keras), to train sophisticated, custom AI models, experiment with new algorithms, and learn new deep learning skills and techniques; all backed by auto-scaling clusters of GPU-based instances. Whether you’re just getting started with AI or you’re a deep learning expert, this session will provide a meaningful overview of how to improve scale and efficiency with the AWS Cloud.

Learning Objective:

  • Learn about the breadth of AI services available on the AWS Cloud – Gain insight into Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly, and Amazon Rekognition
  • Learn more about why Apache MXNet is the deep learning framework of choice for AWS

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Videos
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498040820_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: An Overview of AI on the AWS Platform

          AWS offers a family of intelligent services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies to address your different use cases and needs. For developers looking to add managed AI services to their applications, AWS brings natural language understanding (NLU) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with Amazon Lex, visual search and image recognition with […]

          read more
          1497773782_maxresdefault.jpg

          Get Started Today with Cloud-Ready Contracts – #AWS Video

          1498040335_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp’s NetScaler Monitor Video Overview!

          1498041013_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Protecting Your Information & Data Against Cyber Threats

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video