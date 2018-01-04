AWS Video: Amazon Workspaces Helps Improve Efficiency at Autodesk University

Using AWS, Autodesk is able to setup and deploy 150 workstations at its Autodesk University events, saving nearly a week’s worth of time and thousands of dollars. Autodesk develops software for the engineering, design, and entertainment industries. Instead of renting physical hardware, Autodesk uses Amazon Workspaces to host its virtual workstations on zero clients, improving setup efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

To learn more about fully managed, secure virtual cloud desktops running on AWS, visit http://amzn.to/2pgMcqO.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).