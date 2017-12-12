AWS Video: Alexa for Business: How to Set Up Echo Devices

Alexa for Business makes it easy for you to use Alexa in your organization by providing the tools you need to manage Alexa devices, enroll your users, and assign skills at scale. Learn more about Alexa for Business at http://amzn.to/2zqcqfc.

Alexa for Business comes with a device setup tool that allows you to connect multiple Echo devices to your corporate Wi-Fi network, and add them to your Alexa for Business account at the same time. In this video, we’ll show you how to provision Echo devices using the device setup tool.

You can learn more about device provisioning at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/a4b/latest/ag/getting-started.html.

