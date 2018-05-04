AWS Service Catalog Launches Ability to Copy Products Across Regions

AWS Service Catalog, used by enterprises, system integrators, and managed service providers to organize, govern, and provision cloud resources on AWS, now allows administrators, via the console, to copy products across AWS Service Catalog supported AWS regions. This makes it easier for administrators to manage products across their enterprise.

To copy across AWS regions, administrators specify the product and version(s) they wish to copy, select the destination region, and the product will become available in the destination region’s product list to be assigned to portfolios.

The copy function will copy product name, version(s), and TagOptions to the destination region. There is also an API for copying products. Learn more here.

