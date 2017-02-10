AWS Server Migration Service is Now Available in New Regions
AWS Server Migration Service (SMS) is now available to customers in the AWS US West (Oregon), US East (Ohio), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), and Asia Pacific (Mumbai) regions. AWS Server Migration Service (SMS) is an agentless service which makes it easier and faster for you to migrate thousands of on-premises workloads to AWS. AWS SMS allows you to automate, schedule, and track incremental replications of live server volumes, making it easier for you to coordinate large-scale server migrations.
