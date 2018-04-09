AWS Schema Conversion Tool User Guide

This is Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for the AWS Schema Conversion Tool (AWS SCT). Use the AWS Schema Conversion Tool (AWS SCT) to help convert a database schema to a schema you can use with AWS resources. For example, you can use the AWS SCT to convert a database schema to migrate a data store to Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), an Amazon Redshift cluster, an Amazon Aurora DB cluster, or as data stored on Amazon S3. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read the documentation online at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/SchemaConversionTool/latest/userguide/Welcome.html.

