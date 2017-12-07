Home News AWS reInvent Highlights – NeuVector

AWS reInvent Highlights – NeuVector

AWS reInvent Highlights – NeuVector
This was my first time attending AWS re:Invent. NeuVector was also a sponsor and our team was here to meet with customers and discuss their use cases. Although Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are rising rapidly, the vast user base of AWS and countless new features and improvements introduced every week make AWS the dominant force for a public cloud platform.

I couldn’t help noticing that security was one of the most prominent topics throughout the conference. Often it was the first topic addressed in keynotes and technical sessions, no matter what the subject was — compute, governance, container, storage, serverless or IoT. AWS has been aggressively introducing new features in the security space, such as an identity service, encryption service and VPC peering. These will benefit AWS customers as well as security vendors through delivery of a hardened and secured cloud platform.

Monitoring was another hot topic at the conference. New features were introduced and case studies presented on how to accurately and efficiently provide run-time visibility into network and applications in complex cloud environments, such as hybrid clouds and multi-region deployments. This focus also aligns with our vision, which is to provide unprecedented visibility and protection for container environments, from networking to systems and applications during run-time, including not only network firewall and DPI, but also process, user and application behavior.

