AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – User Self-Service and Admin Portals for Amazon WorkSpaces

You’ve successfully moved your desktops to AWS using Amazon WorkSpaces. Now, you’d like to start automating your operations. In this session, we show you how to use the Amazon WorkSpaces APIs to automate common tasks, such as provisioning and deprovisioning WorkSpaces, building self-service portals to allow your users to perform basic support tasks themselves, and integrating WorkSpace operations into your existing workflow and helpdesk tools.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).