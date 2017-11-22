AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – The Security JAM
The Security JAM has challenges using a wide range of AWS Services, from security analytics, hardening, remediation, to incident response and recovery! AWS and sponsors will provide all infrastructure required to take part in this gamified event where you compete to score points. This is the original JAM and returning at re:Invent 2017 with brand new content.
Location: JAM TENT/ The Park
Date: Tuesday, November 28 | 9:00AM — 4:00PM (Doors open at 8:00AM)
Powered by: Splunk and Trend Micro
To register, log back into your account and reserve your seat today! – http://bit.ly/2lQ5O3w
