AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Taking Serverless to the Edge

AWS Lambda enables you to run code without provisioning or managing servers. Today, you can write your Lambda functions once and execute them everywhere your end viewers are present with AWS Lambda@Edge. This session walks through multiple examples of web applications that use the serverless programming model for authentication, customization, and security to address the question of how to design and deploy intelligent web applications with AWS Lambda@Edge and Amazon CloudFront. The startup DataDome will also share its experience with Lambda@Edge and CloudFront, and how it simplified the onboarding process for its customers. Deployed globally on CloudFront PoP locations, their bot protection service can now be activated in one-click through the AWS console.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).