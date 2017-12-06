AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Rethink Your Graphics Workstation Strategy with Amazon AppStream

In this session, we explore how enterprises are rethinking their graphics workstation strategy, and moving their 3D apps to the cloud using Amazon AppStream 2.0. We discuss common use cases for delivering 3D apps to users and how to implement them. You’ll learn about the benefits of integration with other AWS resources for driving simulations and storing data, while lowering your costs by avoiding upfront investments, and only paying for what you use. Our guest speaker from Cornell University will share his experience delivering industry-standard simulation tools such as ANSYS FLUENT into courses. We will also demonstrate popular 3D Graphics apps running on AppStream 2.0 using newer graphics design and pro instances.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).