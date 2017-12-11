AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Reimagining Customer Service: How Aspect Used Microservices

Over 40 years, Aspect Software has grown into a multinational leader for contact center solutions, recently launching Aspect Via, a comprehensive cloud-based customer engagement platform. In this session, learn how Aspect used AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Application Load Balancer, development tooling from Swagger, and microservices to build a secure, scalable, and maintainable API framework that can be integrated into multiple channels of customer interaction. We focus on best practices for transforming on-premises-based applications and moving latency-sensitive services supporting telephony applications to an API-based platform in the cloud.

