AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Real-World AI and Deep Learning for the Enterprise

Artificial Intelligence is here this time, to stay. For the Enterprise, AI materializes into solutions that improve customers’ experiences by optimizing, automating, and personalizing high-volume tasks while lowering cost and time to market, therefore accelerating innovation. In this session, we cover AWS’ AI products and services that enable innovation in the enterprise while maintaining compliance with different regimes such as HIPAA, PCI, and more. Finally, we discuss enterprise architectures on AWS for machine learning and deep learning workloads.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).