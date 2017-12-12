AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Optimizing Costs as You Scale on AWS
The cloud offers a first-in-a-career-opportunity to constantly optimize your costs as you grow and stay on the bleeding edge of innovation. By developing a cost-conscious culture and assigning the responsibility for efficiency to the appropriate business owners, you can deliver innovation efficiently and cost effectively. This session will review a wide range of cost planning, monitoring, and optimization strategies featuring real-world experience from AWS customers.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
