AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: NEW LAUNCH! Building Alexa Skills for Businesses

Alexa for Business makes it possible for businesses to create Alexa skills designed specifically for employees or customers. With Alexa for Business, devices can be managed and provisioned to be used by employees in conference rooms, at employees’ desks, or around the workplace. You can also create skills that can be used by customers, in places like hotel rooms, restaurants, hospitality suites, or even stores. In this session, we’ll provide an overview of Alexa for Business, and show you how Alexa for Business creates business value for both customers and employees.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).