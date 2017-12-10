AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Navigating HIPAA and HITRUST: A Quick-Start Guide to Account Gov
Join AWS in examining governance and compliance designs aimed at helping organizations meet HIPAA and HITRUST standards. Learn how to better validate and document your compliance, expedite access to AWS compliance accelerators, and discover new ways to use AWS native features to monitor and control your accounts. This session is for a technical audience seeking to dive deep into the AWS service offerings, console, and API.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!