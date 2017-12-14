AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Monitoring and Troubleshooting in a Serverless World

How do you monitor and troubleshoot an application made up of many ephemeral, stateless functions? How do you debug a distributed application in production? In this talk, we walk you through best practices, tools, and conventions using common troubleshooting scenarios. We’ll discuss how you can use AWS services to address these scenarios, such as using Amazon CloudWatch for alarms and using AWS X-Ray to detect cross service calls.

You will also learn how Financial Engines leverages AWS X-Ray to debug, monitor, and analyze latency data for its serverless applications. It will also share some best practices for debugging and reporting.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).