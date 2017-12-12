AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Migrate Your Desktops to Amazon WorkSpaces

Are you tired of maintaining and upgrading the PC infrastructure for your organization? Do you want to provide your users with a fast, fluid desktop that is accessible from anywhere, on any device? With Amazon WorkSpaces, you can do both simultaneously by running your desktops on AWS. In this session, we demonstrate the flexibility of Amazon WorkSpaces and show you how easy it is to get started. We also cover more advanced topics, including using Microsoft Active Directory for end-user management and authentication, and using Amazon WorkSpaces to implement a bring-your-own-device policy.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).