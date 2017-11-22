AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – JAM Sessions & Lounge

The JAM Sessions are highly gamified events where participants complete tasks that challenge and educate on the use of a wide range of AWS Services and have fun in the process. The Security Jam is returning and will be delivering brand new content. We are also expanding format to include an Analytics JAM (including IOT + ML/AI) and an All-In JAM (Migration + DevOps).

Each Jam will provide fun, action packed challenges that you tackle as part of a team formed on the day by the JAM organizers. Score points to win some unique prizes! We will provide access to the required AWS infrastructure and the task is to find the best solution or answer while getting to learn and experiment with many AWS services and varied use cases. And there is more… We will open for first time the JAM Lounge where you can join us and other participants to watch keynote streams and tackle daily challenges developed by AWS Professional Services in conjunction with AWS Service teams. We will have AWS Experts to coach you throughout the whole JAM SESSIONS program and leaderboards to track progress!

You just need to bring you laptop. No specific domain knowledge required but a base of general knowledge on the use of the AWS platform is recommended.

To register, log back into your account and reserve your seat today! – http://bit.ly/2h3yEYQ

