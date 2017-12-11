AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Is AWS GovCloud Right for Your Regulated Workload?

AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS Region designed to help US government agencies and highly regulated organizations meet their compliance needs, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). AWS GovCloud (US) makes it safe and easy to move sensitive data and regulated IT workloads to the cloud, through its adherence to numerous compliance and regulatory requirements. Join us to learn about AWS GovCloud (US) and how AWS can do the heavy lifting for your government agency or regulated enterprise.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).