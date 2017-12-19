AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Introduction to Deep Learning

Deep Learning continues to push the state of the art in domains such as computer vision, natural language understanding, and recommendation engines. In this session, we provide an overview of Deep Learning focusing on relevant application domains. We introduce popular Deep Learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and Apache MXNet, and we discuss how to select the right fit for your targeted use cases. We also walk you through other key considerations for optimizing Deep Learning training and inference, including setting up and scaling your infrastructure on AWS.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).