AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Introducing Amazon Transcribe

Powered by deep learning, Amazon Transcribe is a fully managed and continuously trained automatic speech recognition (ASR) service. With an easy to use API, customers can easily convert speech to text suitable for a wide range of use cases. It places the costly process of manual transcription and human listening with an efficient and scalable alternative. Amazon Transcribe enables customers to tap into this rich repository of voice data for actionable intelligence, and also increase the accessibility and discoverability of their audio and video content.

Learn more about Amazon Transcribe at – http://amzn.to/2ALmM9d

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).