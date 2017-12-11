AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Introducing Amazon EC2 Bare Metal Instances

Amazon EC2 Bare Metal instances provide customer applications direct access to Intel processor capabilities, such as Intel Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x), that are not available in virtual machines, allowing them to run non-nested virtualization workloads. Bare Metal instances are built using the next generation Nitro system, a collection of AWS-built hardware offload and hardware security components that enable high performance, high availability, and improved security for critical applications.

Learn more about Amazon EC2 at – http://amzn.to/2iaUOwu

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).