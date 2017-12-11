AWS re:invent 2017 Video: IAM Policy Ninja

Are you interested in learning how to control access to your AWS resources? Have you wondered how to best scope permissions to achieve least-privilege permissions access control? If your answer is “yes”, this session is for you. We look at the Identity & Access Management policy language, starting with the basics of the policy language and how to create and attach policies to IAM users, groups, and roles. We explore policy variables, conditions, and tools to help you author least privilege policies. We cover common use cases, such as granting a user secure access to an Amazon S3 bucket or to launch an Amazon EC2 instance of a specific type.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).