AWS re:invent 2017 Video: How to Get from Zero to Hundreds of AWS-Certified Engineers

For many organizations, a perceived lack of cloud skills in their staff can limit their move to the cloud. Proper training of your engineers and developers can speed the pace of adoption, cloud migration, and delivery of business benefits by effectively operating the AWS Cloud. In this session, we discuss field-proven, prescriptive steps for reskilling and scaling your technical teams so that you can use the AWS Cloud securely, efficiently, and effectively.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).