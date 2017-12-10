AWS re:invent 2017 Video: GPS – IAM Best Practices and Becoming an IAM Ninja
Identity & Access Management is the foundation that all AWS services require to function and perform any action. Mastering IAM is the skill set you need in your arsenal so that you can provide best-in-breed services through your application or services to your customers. This session shows you best practices for IAM, the latest service additions, and advanced automation techniques to become a certified IAM ninja.
AWS
