AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Getting Started with Serverless Computing Using AWS Lambda

With serverless computing, you can build and run applications without the need for provisioning or managing servers. Serverless computing means that you can build web, mobile, and IoT backends, run stream processing or big data workloads, run chatbots, and more. In this session, learn how to get started with serverless computing with AWS Lambda, which lets you run code without provisioning or managing servers. We introduce you to the basics of building with Lambda. As part of that, we show how you can benefit from features such as continuous scaling, built-in high availability, integrations with AWS and third-party apps, and subsecond metering pricing. We also introduce you to the broader portfolio of AWS services that help you build serverless applications with Lambda, including Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Step Functions, and more.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

