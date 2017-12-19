AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Deep Dive on Amazon S3 & Amazon Glacier Storage Management

As your business grows, you gain more and more data. When managed appropriately, you can make this data a strategic asset to your organization. In this session, you’ll learn how to use storage management tools for end to end management of your storage, helping you organize, analyze, optimize and protect your data. You’ll see how S3 Analytics – Storage Class Analysis helps you set more intelligent Lifecycle Policies to reduce TCO; Object Tagging gives you more management flexibility; Cross-Region Replication provides efficient data movement; Amazon Macie helps you ensure data security; and much more. Then, Paul Fisher, Technical Fellow at Alert Logic, will demonstrate how his organization uses S3 storage management features in their infrastructure.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).