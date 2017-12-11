AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Deep Dive on Active Directory – From One to Many AWS Regions
Enterprise organizations often require a global Active Directory footprint to support their Windows based workloads. This session will describe best practices for deploying Active Directory on AWS. Starting with a single VPC we will expand to many VPC’s in many Regions, thus demonstrating AWS capabilities to support a global Active Directory environment.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
