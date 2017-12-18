AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Building On-Demand Classrooms and Labs Using Amazon WorkSpaces

Explore how education can create equitable learning experiences in the era of bring-your-own-device and Google Chromebooks, by delivering Microsoft Windows applications to students with Amazon WorkSpaces and Amazon AppStream 2.0. We discuss how students of all ages can use design applications, business intelligence tools, technical programs, and even desktop games such as Minecraft as part of their class curriculum, and still have a unified end-user experience, regardless of the hardware they are using. We dive into the steps for setting up WorkSpaces and AppStream 2.0 within a classroom, choosing the right option for your school, connecting existing storage and identity, enabling applications for students, and managing costs.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).