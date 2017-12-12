AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Building a Solid Business Case for Cloud Migration
Favorable economics are the starting point for a compelling business case to move to the cloud, but it is only part of the total picture. The cloud can provide benefits in additional areas such as technology optimization, cost of change, and business value. In this session, you will learn a framework and the tools available to create a compelling business case for a large-scale migration to AWS.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!