AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Building a Secure and Healthcare-Compliant Platform for Adopting

This session provides an overview of how Change Healthcare invested in people, process, and an automation platform to adopt a cloud-first strategy. Starting from building a Cloud Center of Excellence team, they identified the compliance, security, and cost optimization requirements and process required to build a framework. They also embedded healthcare compliance, security, architecture best practices, and customer-specific rules and standards for a managed adoption of the cloud. Change Healthcare is leveraging their Cloud 2.0 framework to rapidly deploy their mission applications into AWS. Come learn how Change Healthcare built a serverless architecture using Amazon ECS, AWS Lambda, AWS CodeDeploy, AWS CodeCommit, AWS CloudFormation, AWS Service Catalog, AWS OpsWorks, AWS Elastic Beanstalk, and other managed services.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).