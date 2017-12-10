AWS re:invent 2017 Video: AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory Deep Dive

When you move Windows workloads to AWS, it is important to have an Active Directory in the cloud to support group policy management, authentication, and authorization. This session is a deep dive on AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory, also known as AWS Managed Microsoft Active Directory (AD). We cover how the service operates in support of stand-alone directory and trust-based federation use cases. Topics include features that enable you to migrate a broad range of applications to AWS, how to use SaaS applications, such as Office 365, when managing users in AWS Managed Microsoft AD, how to secure trusts when federating to on-premises Active Directory, and security features to help you with your corporate security policies and compliance.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).