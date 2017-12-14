AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Announcing AWS IoT Device Defender

Watch Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, announce AWS IoT Device Defender. AWS IoT Device Defender is a fully managed service that helps you secure your fleet of IoT devices. AWS IoT Device Defender continuously audits the security policies associated with your devices to make sure that they aren’t deviating from security best practices and also lets you monitor device behavior.

