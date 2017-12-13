AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Announcing AWS IoT 1-Click

Watch Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, announce AWS IoT 1-Click. AWS IoT 1-Click is a service that makes it easy for simple devices to trigger AWS Lambda functions that execute specific actions like calling technical support or reordering good and services.

Learn more about AWS IoT 1-Click at – http://amzn.to/2i1GKl0.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).