AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Announcing AWS Greengrass ML Inference

Watch Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, announce AWS Greengrass Machine Learning Inference. Using AWS Greengrass Machine Learning Inference, you can easily perform machine learning inference locally on connected devices using models that are built and trained in the cloud.

