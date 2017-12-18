AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: And You Thought You Knew Amazon EC2

When is the last time you explored the nooks and crannies of Amazon EC2? While you weren’t looking, AWS leveled it up with more features and capabilities than you can shake a shell at. This talk explores the newest, shiniest Amazon EC2 features, including the Amazon EC2 Systems Manager and the Application Load Balancer, served with a fine selection of pro tips sourced from experts throughout the AWS community.

This session is part of the re:Invent Developer Community Day, six community-led sessions where AWS enthusiasts share technical insights on trending topics based on first-hand experiences and knowledge shared within local AWS communities.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).